There is only one quality that sets the sectoral winners apart -an unrelenting focus on people.
RIL has adopted an open office culture to provide a supportive environment to its employees.
ITC keeps its staff motivated with employee-centric policies.
Google reigns supreme as the best company to work for yet again, and for reasons more significant than free food and massages.
Is there a downtime for an always available employee?
Emphasis on innovation has made India the fastest-growing unit in Ciscos global ecosystem.
The annual BusinessToday-PeopleStrong survey discovers that employee focus is now shifting to softer, intangible elements.
SAP Labs India prides itself on offering all its employees a fair, open and transparent path to success.
Open work culture and employee engagement have ensured that HPEs attrition rate is among the lowest in the tech industry.
A free hand to employees to choose their area of work is one of the reasons why Facebook makes its debut in the list this year.
Harnessing similarities without delving too much into diversities, understanding employee preferences, and more.
Thanks to business revival, BHEL is back in the list after a gap of three years.
Encouraging employees to be creative and identifying talent early makes Amazon a preferred employer.
