BT,best companies to work for,Business Today,Best companies to work for in India,Best companies to work for in 2015,best companies in India
Home
Special coverage
Best Companies to Work for 2016

Leading the Pack

By TEAM BT, EVIN JOHN, P. B. JAYAKUMAR, VENKATESHA BABU, SUMANT BANERJI, MANU KAUSHIK, AJITA SHASHIDHAR, ANAND ADHIKARI | Delhi
Leading the Pack

There is only one quality that sets the sectoral winners apart -an unrelenting focus on people.

 
 

Tata Motors' employees get opportunities that few global firms provide

Tata Motors employs over 59,000 people in 170 countries. The employees are as diverse as its network, comprising over 6,600 touch points and R&D centres.
More

Nurturing Talent

RIL has adopted an open office culture to provide a supportive environment to its employees.

More

People First

ITC keeps its staff motivated with employee-centric policies.

More

A Unifying Mission

Google reigns supreme as the best company to work for yet again, and for reasons more significant than free food and massages.

More

The Work-life Balance Conundrum

Is there a downtime for an always available employee?

More

Cutting Edge

Emphasis on innovation has made India the fastest-growing unit in Ciscos global ecosystem.

More

The best companies to work for

The annual BusinessToday-PeopleStrong survey discovers that employee focus is now shifting to softer, intangible elements.

More
 
 

Open and Inclusive

SAP Labs India prides itself on offering all its employees a fair, open and transparent path to success.

More

How We Did It

More

A New Page

Open work culture and employee engagement have ensured that HPEs attrition rate is among the lowest in the tech industry.

More

Driven by Career Mobility

A free hand to employees to choose their area of work is one of the reasons why Facebook makes its debut in the list this year.

More

Secrets of a Smart Workforce

Harnessing similarities without delving too much into diversities, understanding employee preferences, and more.

More

Ringing Again

Thanks to business revival, BHEL is back in the list after a gap of three years.

More

Mentoring Talent

Encouraging employees to be creative and identifying talent early makes Amazon a preferred employer.

More
Advertisement