Best Emerging Companies of India 2015

Team BT
Growth Warriors

The third edition of Business Today's Emerging Companies survey has found a dazzling array of companies rocketing up the growth curve, in sectors as diverse as hybrid seeds to feed for shrimps.

 
 

Eicher Motors pushes for Royal Enfield's growth

Eicher Motors owns barely three per cent of India's motorcycles market. But the company almost completely dominates most segments it operates in.
Kwality banks on retail segment for its growth

The three hallmarks of Kaveri Seeds' success

Staying close to its farmer-consumer, anticipating demand and taking risks to provide for it, are the hallmarks of G.V. Bhaskar Rao-led company.
What makes IL&FS a preferred infra firm

The IL&FS Transportation Networks doesn't bid for just any project that comes its way but it ensures it bids only for projects that have high margins.
Adani Ports banks on tie-ups to reap profits

In the three years through March 2014, the port behemoth's revenue has grown at a compounded annual rate of 35.65 per cent.

Stepping on the Gas

Upbeat after bagging the city gas distribution project in Bangalore, GAIL Gas has ambitious plans.
Kamarajar Port bets big on technology

Kamarajar Port, for the record, has been increasing revenue by 54 per cent on an average every year for the last three years.
How demand slump was a shot in the arm for Serum

Avanti Feeds has leveraged growth in shrimp demand

How PVR has maintained its leadership position

Godrej Agrovet has invested heavily in R&D

Astra Microwave aims at Rs 1K cr revenue in 4 yrs

Suven Life has posted 50% CAGR since 2011

Powering Energy Needs

Raj West Power, JSW Energy's subsidiary, is one of the best operating power producers in the country.
