BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Best Emerging Companies of India 2015
The third edition of Business Today's Emerging Companies survey has found a dazzling array of companies rocketing up the growth curve, in sectors as diverse as hybrid seeds to feed for shrimps.
Eicher Motors owns barely three per cent of India's motorcycles market. But the company almost completely dominates most segments it operates in.
Staying close to its farmer-consumer, anticipating demand and taking risks to provide for it, are the hallmarks of G.V. Bhaskar Rao-led company.
The IL&FS Transportation Networks doesn't bid for just any project that comes its way but it ensures it bids only for projects that have high margins.
In the three years through March 2014, the port behemoth's revenue has grown at a compounded annual rate of 35.65 per cent.
Upbeat after bagging the city gas distribution project in Bangalore, GAIL Gas has ambitious plans.
Kamarajar Port, for the record, has been increasing revenue by 54 per cent on an average every year for the last three years.
Raj West Power, JSW Energy's subsidiary, is one of the best operating power producers in the country.
- Amul Dairy MD K Rathnam resigns amid corruption allegation, Board denies charges
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces