Best Employers
Business Today, in its 11th listing of the best companies to work for in India, brings to you the results of an Indicus Analytics survey. Money and growth prospects continue to draw employees to an organisation, but work culture is the true glue that makes them stay.
More for the coverage:
TCS tops the list | The others
Eight of the 10 on the list are technology companies.
The employee is a conscious customer who knows what she wants and has a clearly established roadmap.
Manoj Biswas, India HR head of IT and consulting major Accenture, talks about the company's HR priorities and policies that matter.
Senior Editor Shamni Pande talks about how we ranked this year's Best Companies to Work For and what employees really care about.
How BT prepared this year's rankings of most-loved companies.
How respondents rated companies within their own work sectors
