Best Mutual Funds 2011

India's Best Mutual Funds

Alokesh Bhattacharyya

The BT-Value Research Best Mutual Fund rankings focus on investor appetite for risk. As the industry struggles with tightening regulations, investor-focused ranking is an apt approach for these uncertain times. FULL COVERAGE

 
 

Mutual Discomfort

AMCs need to stop obsessing over their funds' performance and start paying more attention to their balance sheets if they are to thrive.
Numbers Man

Data-driven decisions win the day. Personal style and individual calls have nothing to do with it, says R. Srinivasan, this year's Best Equity Fund Manager.
Domain Champions

Each of this year's winners outperformed its peers by some distance.
How we ranked them

How we selected the best funds and fund managers.
Rankings to Aid Investors

'We don't play for every twist in the market'

Why HDFC is the best mutual fund house

Downward Spiral

UTI AMC has not had a full-time chief for over a year. And its slip is beginning to show - in the numbers.
Joining the Dots

Anil Bamboli of HDFC Mutual Fund believes an understanding of equity is essential to manage debt funds.
Best Mutual Funds: The Rankings

Business Today in association with Value Research ranks the best mutual funds and fund managers in India. Here's the list.
HDFC Balanced Fund: What makes it a winner

