BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Best SMEs in India 2014
When you have to look for gems among some 36 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs), it can be a mind-boggling exercise-much like looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack.
The company, which posted revenue of Rs 45 crore in 2013/14, has grown about 35 per cent annually over the past two years.
Dr Mahipal Sachdev wants to build presence of Centre for Sight across India by 2020. Today, it has 49 centres across north, central and west India.
The technology provider, which has provisional turnover of Rs 25 crore, offers IT solutions to agribusiness companies and farmers alike.
Sundev Appliances MD Devanand Balasubramanian says, the company's tie-up to distribute Electrolux' Kelvinator brand helped the company expand its market reach.
To dispose off waste that it generates, the company has tied up with an industry body that collects the waste once every 15 days.
The company has tied up with some 100 medical and educational institutions, including BITS Pilani and Punjab University, for research and to work on innovative products.
The hospital's founder Dr Werlok Kharshiing set up a nursing institute, called the Woodland Institute of Nursing, in 2007 to deal with talent shortage.
As far as acquisitions go, Vidya Herbs has made two so far this year - Cochin-based Manko Natural Flavours and Extracts, and Dynadis Biotech in Pondicherry.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces