Best SMEs in India 2015

India's best SMEs: Braving the Odds

Taslima Khan
INDIA'S BEST SMEs: Braving the Odds

Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.

 
 

Forace drives revenue growth via innovations

Shifting to a new city? Call PM Relocations

Chinese demand drives growth at Everest Flavours

Everest Flavours exports 95-99% of its products, with demand from China - driven by the country's focus on food crops since 2008 - acting as a driving force.
Control Print aims to garner 25% mkt in 5 years

NFPIL plans to become a billion-dollar co by 2020

Nitin Fire Protection Industries plans to achieve the target by growing organically and also by acquiring companies in the Gulf, Europe and Africa.

Jullundur Motor's growth has defied the slowdown

Cigniti aims to increase revenue to $300 million

Symphony has scripted a dream turnaround

San Engineering has adapted to tough time

Newgen Software enables people work together

Around 70 per cent of its revenues come from outside India, the US topping the list of foreign clients with 29 per cent, followed by West Asia at 28 per cent.
Health Care's Hidden Jewel: HSCC

State-run HSCC has managed to successfully crack a sector primarily dominated by private players.

How Cravatex turned into a Rs 100 crore company

Cochin Airport has raised the bar for others

Ajeet Seeds aspires to be a Rs 1K-cr firm in 3 yrs

One of the largest producers of cotton seeds, including hybrid variants, the firm caters to 15 Indian states. And, innovation has been key to its success.
