Best SMEs in India 2015
Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.
Everest Flavours exports 95-99% of its products, with demand from China - driven by the country's focus on food crops since 2008 - acting as a driving force.
Nitin Fire Protection Industries plans to achieve the target by growing organically and also by acquiring companies in the Gulf, Europe and Africa.
Around 70 per cent of its revenues come from outside India, the US topping the list of foreign clients with 29 per cent, followed by West Asia at 28 per cent.
State-run HSCC has managed to successfully crack a sector primarily dominated by private players.
One of the largest producers of cotton seeds, including hybrid variants, the firm caters to 15 Indian states. And, innovation has been key to its success.
