India's 100-yr-old firms still young

India has around three dozen century-old companies that are listed and still actively traded. Of these we have selected some that have done especially well at responding to change.

 
 

Web exclusive: DCM hopes to thrive again

Despite internecine fights, splits and a hostile takeover bid, DCM has survived and hopes to thrive.
Bennett, Coleman & Co: Just in times

History is only a by-product for Bennett, Coleman & Co., which has been revving up over the past 20 years.
Century Textiles & Industries: Century's century

It moved into the Birla fold over 60 years ago and has survived by diversifying beyond textiles into cement.
Dabur: Growth tonic

The owners' decision to let employees run Dabur has transformed the company's fortunes.
Indian Hotels: Halls of fame

The Taj group of hotels, host to the world's most powerful and glamorous, has survived everything from snubs to bombs.
Kirloskar Brothers: Pump and Show

In Egypt, the brand is synonymous with its best known product.
Tata Steel: Nerves of steel

The industry pioneer has outgrown its home in Sakchi village, and is taking on the world.
Web exclusive: Bombay Dyeing keeps reinventing itself

Unfazed by setbacks and controversies, Bombay Dyeing has been re-inventing itself.
Britannia: Not by bread alone

Britannia has risen from a Rs 295 start-up to a Rs 4,000-crore leader in its industry.
CESC: Power to the people

A pioneer in bringing electricity to India, CESC is now once more among the country's most efficient utilities.
Godrej & Boyce: Safe and sound

The safes, locks, typewriters, refrigerators and trucks manufactured by Godrej & Boyce are all iconic products.
ITC: Imperial touch

From a plain old cigarette-maker, ITC has morphed into an FMCG, hotels and packaging powerhouse.
Shalimar Paints: Paintmaker iconic

The brand of paint that coats the Howrah Bridge has seen three ownership changes. A fourth may be on the anvil.
TVS: Cruise control

The TVS group has chosen a steady approach to growth, staying on the road it knows best.
