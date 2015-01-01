Coolest Start-Ups 2018
Sleep Merchants

Goutam Das | New Delhi
Sleep Merchants

wakefit innovations sells its mattresses only online and directly to customers. This allows it to control costs.

 
 

My Cup of Tea

Chai cafes are multiplying, becoming as aspirational as coffee chains and attracting investment.

Finding The Stars

An eminent jury identified the start-Ups that are making a difference.

Breaking Barriers

Indian language social media platform ShareChat is making waves.

Job Ready

This mobile-first job test-prep provider thrives on 3Cs - convenience, cost and credibility.

Behind The Scenes

Rahul Garg's Moglix is solving supply chain challenges for businesses.

In Search of Consumer Connect

New consumer product companies get cracking.

Total Solutions

Through its SaaS platform, FarEye is making product Delivery an efficient process.

Drop By Drop

Swajal Water has a sustainable business model for its water ATMs which can be scaled up rapidly.

Learning To Play

Tech Healing

Qure.ai has developed artificial intelligence assisted tailored algorithms to help diagnose diseases and recommend personalised treatment.

Assisted Safety

Avneesh Agrawal and David Julian's Netradyne is bundling hardware and services to make driving safer.

The Best Route

Locus is optimising capacity management in logistics by focusing on people and vehicles.

Grow Forever

The founders of GROWW want to make it the Amazon of the financial services space.

The Right Fit

Ayushi Gudwani's FableStreet designs custom-fit work-wear with just three body measurements.

