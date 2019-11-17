Coolest Start-ups 2019
Small, Smaller, Smallest

Aprajita Sharma | New Delhi
Bhasker 'Bosky' Kode's Bon focusses only on non-salaried borrowers, a segment that most fintech start-ups stay away from

 
 

On The Move

Bengaluru-based urban mobility start-up Yulu Bikes provides bicycles and battery-operated two-wheelers to solve first and last-mile connectivity issues

Keeping It Small

Toffee Insurance has made it big by selling insurance for things like bicycles, backpacks and even gym injuries

Checkpoint

MyGate's easy-to-use app gives gated colonies a way to keep track of entries and exits, improving security

Finding The Stars

An eminent jury selects start-ups that promise to make a difference

Robo In The Pit

Kerala-based Genrobotics uses automation to address manual scavenging

Clean Water, Green Water

Taking a cue from the digestive physiology of a cow, ECOSTP is treating sewage water and finding takers

Talking To Angels

What angel investors look at before deciding to fund a start-up

Every Drop Matters

WEGoT's VenAqua tracks water usage and helps reduce consumption

Exploring New Worlds

Scapic's Web browser helps even non-techies create AR/VR content

Mother Knows Best

Varun and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth have gone from having six chemical-free products for small children to over 60 in just three years

Taking Stock

Increff is an analytics enterprise that uses data tools to help fashion and lifestyle brands optimise their inventory turnover

Intelligent Buildings

Using its SaaS platform, Facilio manages building operations, making them intelligent and energy-efficient

Clearing The Air

Bengaluru-based B2B start-up Clairco provides clean air through AC as a service

