Small, Smaller, Smallest

Bhasker 'Bosky' Kode's Bon focusses only on non-salaried borrowers, a segment that most fintech start-ups stay away from
Bengaluru-based urban mobility start-up Yulu Bikes provides bicycles and battery-operated two-wheelers to solve first and last-mile connectivity issues
Toffee Insurance has made it big by selling insurance for things like bicycles, backpacks and even gym injuries
MyGate's easy-to-use app gives gated colonies a way to keep track of entries and exits, improving security
An eminent jury selects start-ups that promise to make a difference
Kerala-based Genrobotics uses automation to address manual scavenging
Taking a cue from the digestive physiology of a cow, ECOSTP is treating sewage water and finding takers
What angel investors look at before deciding to fund a start-up
WEGoT's VenAqua tracks water usage and helps reduce consumption
Scapic's Web browser helps even non-techies create AR/VR content
Varun and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth have gone from having six chemical-free products for small children to over 60 in just three years
Increff is an analytics enterprise that uses data tools to help fashion and lifestyle brands optimise their inventory turnover
Using its SaaS platform, Facilio manages building operations, making them intelligent and energy-efficient
Bengaluru-based B2B start-up Clairco provides clean air through AC as a service
