Business Today special on Coolest start-ups in India 2014
Special coverage
Coolest start-ups in India 2014

Business Today lists 16 of India's best start-ups in 2014

India's Coolest Start-ups

It is a good time to be an entrepreneur. There are mentors and accelerators, a growing tribe of angel investors and venture capitalists, investment banks waiting to spot the next acquisition target, and a large domestic market.

 
 

Heckyl Technologies helps measure market sentiment better

Unmetric helps brands find patterns in social media data

How MadRat Games is making offline games sexy again

Software products industry blooming amid the gloom

Sharad Sharma, Co-founder, iSpirt says Indian software products industry is producing one Biocon sized company every year!
NowFloats helps you get a website in 13 minutes

Threadsol Softwares brings tech closer to garment industry

How Freshdesk has made customer support fun

Rolocule offers games on iPhone via playstations

Frrole mines Twitter for strategic insights

Teaxpress makes your morning sip fresh

What sets Citrus apart from other payment solution companies

Bebb India makes raw material purchase cheaper for SMEs

Flinto Learning's fun toys come to rescue of busy parents

How supply-chain enabler Delhivery is rising rapidly

