Coolest Start-ups in India 2015
The Modi government has come up with more sops to encourage startups. Concerned over the fact that only a few aspiring entrepreneurs have got the government certification for starting new businesses, the Centre has relaxed the norms to avail "holding hand" benefits.
The game has changed for the generation Y entrepreneur. He now thinks of a global product rather than making one only for India.
HackerEarth's coding challenges expand the talent pool for tech hiring and make the process more meritocratic.
LimeRoad works on a simple premise. It allows you to create your own look - on a virtual scrapbook - using products from 1,500 small vendors on its site.
