The Big Picture

Team BT | New Delhi
The top five companies in each category

 
 

Going for Gold

Rajesh Exports aims to grow its retail business with an eye on cost efficiency.
Consumer Connect

Bharti Airtel has retained market share despite rising competition.
Steel Frame

JSW Steel comes back from the brink and is now ready to face the challenges.
How We Did It

Unlike last year, the revenue benchmarks have been changed to Rs 1,000 crore and above.

The Midas Touch

Maruti Suzuki is having a dream run. It is also getting ready for the future.

The Power of Many

Reliance Retail's multi-platform business touches a record high.
Navigating the Next

With a new leader at the helm, the Indian IT bellwether revisits its growth strategy.
Obstacle Race

The IT major is taking big strides with digital at the centre of its growth story.
When Caution Pays

Damani's conservative approach has Avenue Supermarts' DMart valued at three times more than all its competitors put together.

Delivering Happiness

DTDC works on training employees and keeping costs in check.

