The Big Picture

Fastest Emerging Companies 2018
Rajesh Exports aims to grow its retail business with an eye on cost efficiency.
Bharti Airtel has retained market share despite rising competition.
JSW Steel comes back from the brink and is now ready to face the challenges.
Unlike last year, the revenue benchmarks have been changed to Rs 1,000 crore and above.
Maruti Suzuki is having a dream run. It is also getting ready for the future.
Reliance Retail's multi-platform business touches a record high.
With a new leader at the helm, the Indian IT bellwether revisits its growth strategy.
The IT major is taking big strides with digital at the centre of its growth story.
Damani's conservative approach has Avenue Supermarts' DMart valued at three times more than all its competitors put together.
DTDC works on training employees and keeping costs in check.
- Anil Kumar Chaudhary takes charge as SAIL Chairman
- IL&FS Financial Services MD and CEO Ramesh C Bawa steps down
- Google tweaks privacy policy for Indian payment app after Paytm complaint
- I-T officials conducting survey since Sep 19: Jet Airways
- Sebi issues revised KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors
- Google may be tracking your offline purchases with Mastercard's help
- Facebook's dating service is live, but not everyone can use it
- Nokia 7.1 Plus may be unveiled at HMD Global's launch event on October 4
- iPhone users take note! WhatsApp won't run on these devices
- GoPro Hero7 Black launched with gimbal-like stabilisation