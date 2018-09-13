Maruti suzuki India Limited,Avenue supermarts
Fastest Growing Companies 2017

Strong & Steady

Sumant Banerji | New Delhi
Ashok Leyland has emerged stronger from a challenging 2017.

 
 

Leading the Pack

The Fifth edition of Business Today's Fastest Growing Companies picks out leaders who grew even in tough times.

