News from the advertising and media awards 2011 held in Goa

An aim to outperform

Anamika Butalia

Lynn de Souza, chairperson of Goafest 2011, says this time around, the aim is to outperform and better the image of India's biggest advertising festival.

 
 

Of rare opportunities and conversations

More

'Jack happy to be nominated at Goafest'

More

Goafest 2011: Interactions, not debates

More
 
 

Privacy settings at Goafest

More

India's ad industry lacks insight: Crowe

More

Mudra leads in nominations at Goafest 2011

Mudra has garnered the most number of nominations of the 571 artworks shortlisted from 73 advertising agencies, direct, design, digital and film companies.
More
Advertisement