BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Hottest Young Executives 2011
As Business Today unfolds its seventh edition of India's Hottest Young Executives, it becomes clear that what began as a project to record the change in Corporate India's leadership profile is today turning out to be a definitive list.
The newly-appointed CEO of HCL Infosystems, Harsh Chitale, wants to focus on fewer things and scale up the business.
Honeywell India's Arijit Ghosh strives to customise strategies to the Indian context, and not adopt models from the United States.
Having started his career in Citi, Rakesh Kaul has worked in various businesses in India and the Asia-Pacific.
Despite being a star for the San Francisco-based networking giant, few people expect Jagdish Mahapatra to stay on for ever.
Kavitha Nair played a pivotal role, rebranding the service first as Max and then as Hutch.
As National Creative Director at O&M India, Abhijit Avasthi leads a team of 450 creative minds.
Soumya Goswami's romance with food began at a young age, and not just by watching his mother cook.
Nikhil Patil calls himself a self-discovered computer graphics, or CG, artist and believes in benchmarking himself against the best in the world.
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces