India's brightest corporate performers under 40

Shamni Pande
Prodigies' Progress

Compiling Business Today's eighth annual listing of 25 hottest young executives in India was not easy. There are young Indian achievers galore, given our countrys demographic dividend, but selection was difficult, writes Senior Editor Shamni Pande.

 
 

Anoop Prakash is Harley-Davidson's knight in India

Anoop Prakash has not only put Harley-Davidson ahead in India, but also developed the leisure biking market, a segment that hardly existed when Harley entered India.
Tata Business Support's Jha follows simple rules

Aditya Birla's Prashant Gupta has a strategy for every move

How Gaurav Bhuwan earned the 'Outstanding Titanian' title

It has been a rapid rise for Tanishq's Head of Retail Gaurav Bhuwan since he was picked from the IIM Lucknow campus by watch and jewellery maker Titan in 1999.
Warikoo's breakthrough moment was Taj Hotels deal

Anshuman Thakur knows M&As are long-haul games

Consultant with a Difference - Prashant Sarin

Prashant Sarin is one of the most sought-after people in the consulting space.
Kapre builds United Biscuits India biz from scratch

Arun Iyer is unfazed by people who doubt his capability

Staying focussed helps Macquarie's Gaurav Gupta win deals

Avani Davda has seen meteoric rise at Tata Starbucks

Arvind Brands' Rishi Vasudev looks for ideas everywhere

Dev Amritesh plans to creatively market Dunkin' Donuts

The Multiplier - Devraj Sanyal

The big break for Sanyal, who is the lead singer of a band called Brahma, came in 2004 when he joined Percept D'Mark.
