Year 2015 Reforms for India Economy Business Today Anniversary Issue
Ideas for a new India

Long-term steps needed for economic revival

Josey Puliyenthuruthel
PM Narendra Modi

If India's leadership can focus on what's good for the nation and its people, it has an opportunity to catapult the country from global middle-income economies.

 
 

India's institutions are not failing but waking up

Reforms needed to make India a manufacturing hub

You cannot expect 'Make in India' to bring a revolution in just two months. We must understand the huge challenges that our country faces, writes Amitabh Kant.
Land, labour reforms must for massive job creation

A fitter workforce is must for Indian economy

India has a major cause for concern because nearly half of the deaths and disability related to them occur before the age of 65.
What it takes to succeed as businessman in India

Shiv Nadarwrites on how businessman can succeed in India -  the country where doing business, especially for small enterprises, is a challenging task.
'Tech key to progress of entrepreneurs, farmers'

India needs to support small entrepreneurs in farm processing and value-added retailing to create jobs for those at the bottom of the pyramid.
'Good governance key to ensure mining reforms'

Only a sustainable policy on use of natural resources can unlock India's full potential.
Services growth to drive manufacturing in India

While manufacturing will add another dimension to our growth, the services sector will continue to be strong, writes banker KV Kamath.
6 things India must do to be innovation leader

Quality education needed to increase growth rate

India will get trapped in 'middle-income', if we do not act with urgency now to transform the quality of education delivered in our country.
How doing business in India can be made easier

Manoj Kohli, managing director of Bharti Enterprises writes on how India can change its image to a business-friendly economy for the rest of the world.
How India can make its own Microsoft

A country well known for its software services now has an opportunity to build world-beating software products.
Entrepreneurs need to rethink business models

The truism that India's growing domestic market is a high-volume, low-margin opportunity has a negative side, writes ZipDial CEO Valerie R. Wagoner.
India Inc must adopt 'go green' mantra for profits

