Ideas for a new India
If India's leadership can focus on what's good for the nation and its people, it has an opportunity to catapult the country from global middle-income economies.
You cannot expect 'Make in India' to bring a revolution in just two months. We must understand the huge challenges that our country faces, writes Amitabh Kant.
India has a major cause for concern because nearly half of the deaths and disability related to them occur before the age of 65.
Shiv Nadarwrites on how businessman can succeed in India - the country where doing business, especially for small enterprises, is a challenging task.
India needs to support small entrepreneurs in farm processing and value-added retailing to create jobs for those at the bottom of the pyramid.
Only a sustainable policy on use of natural resources can unlock India's full potential.
While manufacturing will add another dimension to our growth, the services sector will continue to be strong, writes banker KV Kamath.
India will get trapped in 'middle-income', if we do not act with urgency now to transform the quality of education delivered in our country.
Manoj Kohli, managing director of Bharti Enterprises writes on how India can change its image to a business-friendly economy for the rest of the world.
A country well known for its software services now has an opportunity to build world-beating software products.
The truism that India's growing domestic market is a high-volume, low-margin opportunity has a negative side, writes ZipDial CEO Valerie R. Wagoner.
