India's Best B-Schools 2018

India's best B-schools 2018: Full List

BT-MDRA Survey | New Delhi
India's best B-schools 2018: Full List

Check out a complete list of India's best management schools based on different parameters.

 
 

Making The Cut

A quick look at salary and other key trends across India's Best B-schools.
A Case For A Relook

The need of the hour is designing a curriculum for students operating in industry 4.0.

Winning Algorithm

Online giants, now regulars at B-school campuses, are redefining the yardstick for hunting talent.

B-Schools Go Tech

In sync with industry demand, business schools are offering electives to give students a feel of some new technologies they may work with.

How We Did It

BT-MDRA Best B-School Ranking 2018

Time To Rely More On Experiential Learning

"Management schools must, therefore, in his view, "rely more than before on projects, experiential learning and internships."
Pooled Resources

More conglomerates are tapping leading business schools to build their corporate leadership development programmes, and groom young talent.

What MBA Schools Must Deliver

Do not narrowcast an MBA into a polytechnic; focus on problem-solving skills and augment with specialised programmes.

Time For Reality Check

A dual-examination system may lead to standardisation in PG management courses.

Perform Or Perish

Domain Dons

Key, Not Bulk, Job Creators

Management graduates account for a small percentage, 5-10%, of hires for some big sectors, but more than double that in terms of value.

Credit Worthy

Many management graduates from leading business schools begin their careers burdened by debt, owing to the high fees they had to pay. What is the way out?

