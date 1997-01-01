India's best B-schools 2018: Full List

Check out a complete list of India's best management schools based on different parameters.
The need of the hour is designing a curriculum for students operating in industry 4.0.
Online giants, now regulars at B-school campuses, are redefining the yardstick for hunting talent.
In sync with industry demand, business schools are offering electives to give students a feel of some new technologies they may work with.
BT-MDRA Best B-School Ranking 2018
More conglomerates are tapping leading business schools to build their corporate leadership development programmes, and groom young talent.
Do not narrowcast an MBA into a polytechnic; focus on problem-solving skills and augment with specialised programmes.
A dual-examination system may lead to standardisation in PG management courses.
Management graduates account for a small percentage, 5-10%, of hires for some big sectors, but more than double that in terms of value.
Many management graduates from leading business schools begin their careers burdened by debt, owing to the high fees they had to pay. What is the way out?
