BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Merging a weaker public sector bank with a stronger one may not necessarily improve the asset quality of the former.
State Bank of India is using technology ggressively to reach out to remote areas of the country.
Banks, NBFCs and new-age fintech firms leverage the SaaS model of Perfios for quick and efficient decision-making.
Bankbazaar is a successful aggregator of retail loan, investment and insurance products. But scaling up will be a challenge.
HDFC Bank is deepening the digitisation push even as it exploits the 'Bharat' opportunity cautiously and profitably.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is focusing on acquisitions, organic growth and universal banking model to consolidate its position.
How a little-known bank lending to local traders in Maharashtra turned into one of India's top 10.
Paytm has transformed into a payments bank for a bigger play in the banking space. Can it pull it off?
ICICI Bank is not only engaging with fintech players but is also leveraging technology to nurture a culture of innovation.
With focus on large companies, Bank of America is firing on all cylinders.
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces