India's Best Banks 2017

India's Best Banks: Full Rankings

Team BT | New Delhi

Business Today survey on India's best banks.

 
 

Consolidation of PSBS May Not End NPA Menace

Merging a weaker public sector bank with a stronger one may not necessarily improve the asset quality of the former.

The Inclusive Bank

State Bank of India is using technology ggressively to reach out to remote areas of the country.

The Value Creator

Banks, NBFCs and new-age fintech firms leverage the SaaS model of Perfios for quick and efficient decision-making.

The Ola of Ban king

Bankbazaar is a successful aggregator of retail loan, investment and insurance products. But scaling up will be a challenge.

The Banking Outlier

HDFC Bank is deepening the digitisation push even as it exploits the 'Bharat' opportunity cautiously and profitably.

Building Muscle

Kotak Mahindra Bank is focusing on acquisitions, organic growth and universal banking model to consolidate its position.

Quantum Leap

How a little-known bank lending to local traders in Maharashtra turned into one of India's top 10.

The Challenger

Paytm has transformed into a payments bank for a bigger play in the banking space. Can it pull it off?

The Enabler

ICICI Bank is not only engaging with fintech players but is also leveraging technology to nurture a culture of innovation.

Consistent Performer

With focus on large companies, Bank of America is firing on all cylinders.

