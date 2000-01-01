India's Best Banks 2019
In Big League

BS Srinivasalu Reddy | New Delhi
Kotak mahindra Bank is gradually scaling up its universal banking model to play a bigger role in the financial services market.

 
 

Here are India's Best Banks

HDFC was ranked the Best Bank overall.
In A Sweet Spot

RBL Bank is following a partnership model to scale up in smaller geographies.

The Small Borrowers' Bank

Ahmedabad-based LendingKart doesnt have a branch, and uses an underwriting model based on machine learning algorithm to lend to MSMEs.

The Big Bang

The largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, is looking to grow in semi-urban and rural markets.

Giving Credit

CreditMantri is contributing towards creating a healthy credit culture in the financial system.

How We Did It

Business Today-KPMG kicked off the annual exercise to select the country's best banks and fintech players some six months ago.
Heavy Lifting

How SBI is keeping itself ahead of the curve in digital banking.

Champion Of Inclusion

The fourth largest bank by assets in the country has been aggressive in providing banking services in the hinterland.

The Dealmaker

JP Morgan is aggressively using technology and expanding its corporate client base in India.

Truly Frugal

Eight-year-old Ezetap is building a digital payments ecosystem through low-cost innovative solutions.

Banking On Allies

Bank of Baroda is using the partnership model to stay ahead of competition in digital banking.

Bank Of The Future

Banking transformation has to follow a holistic approach, rather than a fragmented use-case based approach.

