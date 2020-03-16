The Top Listers

SBI, the largest bank in the country, has created building blocks for capturing the next growth cycle with sharper focus on risk and returns
PayMate is improving process efficiency and providing greater transparency in cash flows
For JP Morgan, if 2019 was about launching and expanding its mid-market commercial banking, the focus this year will be on growing its securitisation business
ICICI Bank's InstaBiz app offers instant business banking facilities to MSMEs and self-employed
How BT-MT Financial Awards identified mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds that withstood market vagaries and emerged winners
Bandhan Bank has grown its business in microlending and now plans to use its customer reach to broad-base its credit portfolio
In an era of rising digital footprint, continuously looking at ways to add growth and girth to its services is helping fintech firm Perfios
With an innovative credit check and flexible repayment model, NeoGrowth has built a profitable business in digital lending to MSMEs
They have taken big strides, particularly in retail and SME finance
The 25-year-old private sector bank is bracing up for new leadership
The methodology for the BT-KPMG Best Banks Survey 2019
HDFC Bank, the largest private bank in India, pads up for its first major leadership transition as growth momentum speeds up
