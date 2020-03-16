India's Best Banks 2020
The Top Listers

Team BT
The Top Listers


 
 

Future Ready

SBI, the largest bank in the country, has created building blocks for capturing the next growth cycle with sharper focus on risk and returns

Automating SMEs

PayMate is improving process efficiency and providing greater transparency in cash flows

Ready To Leapfrog

Giving The Best Advice

For JP Morgan, if 2019 was about launching and expanding its mid-market commercial banking, the focus this year will be on growing its securitisation business

Business Banking In An Instant

ICICI Bank's InstaBiz app offers instant business banking facilities to MSMEs and self-employed

Standing Tall Amid Turbulence

How BT-MT Financial Awards identified mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds that withstood market vagaries and emerged winners

Big Lender Of Small Loans

Bandhan Bank has grown its business in microlending and now plans to use its customer reach to broad-base its credit portfolio

Paranoid & Thriving

In an era of rising digital footprint, continuously looking at ways to add growth and girth to its services is helping fintech firm Perfios

Bridging The MSME Credit Gap

With an innovative credit check and flexible repayment model, NeoGrowth has built a profitable business in digital lending to MSMEs

Private Banks Set To Overtake PSBs In Assets

They have taken big strides, particularly in retail and SME finance

The Growth Agenda

The 25-year-old private sector bank is bracing up for new leadership

How We Did It

The methodology for the BT-KPMG Best Banks Survey 2019

Faster, Higher, Stronger

HDFC Bank, the largest private bank in India, pads up for its first major leadership transition as growth momentum speeds up

