India's Best CEOs 2015
You would think an average CEO spends a disproportionate amount of time worrying about that fierce archrival! Not really. What about shareholder activism? No way. Then, it must be the quarterly results! Absolutely not.
Presenting the BT-PwC India list of India's Top 100 CEOs.
The longest-serving CEO of any bank in India, is laying the foundation for transformation of the 21-year-old institution.
Jayadev Galla is readying his flagship company Amara Raja Batteries for market leadership in India and to go beyond exports with plans to build physical presence aboard.
KBS Anand is taking Asian Paints on a journey to consumers' kitchens and bathrooms, in a bid to future-proof its paints business.
Sunil Duggal's success lies in creating a template for transition of family business into a professionally-run growth company.
Rajeev Jain has transformed a small auto finance business into a well-diversified financial services company.
Salil Singhal of agri products' major PI Industries believes it is important to be the best and not necessarily the biggest.
Shikha Sharma's stint at Axis Bank has yielded dramatic results.
N Chandrasekaran has snatched a first mover advantage for TCS in the digital space, but has to contend with competition that is fast getting its act together.
