India's Best CEOs 2015

How India's best CEOs excelled despite slowdown

Rajeev Dubey
India's Best CEOs 2015 excelled through technological innovations

You would think an average CEO spends a disproportionate amount of time worrying about that fierce archrival! Not really. What about shareholder activism? No way. Then, it must be the quarterly results! Absolutely not.

 
 

THE TOP 100 CEOs

Presenting the BT-PwC India list of India's Top 100 CEOs.
Aditya Puri transforming HDFC into a digital bank

The longest-serving CEO of any bank in India, is laying the foundation for transformation of the 21-year-old institution.
On A Roll

Eicher under Siddhartha Lal is getting ready to conquer more and more frontiers.
In Full Charge

Jayadev Galla is readying his flagship company Amara Raja Batteries for market leadership in India and to go beyond exports with plans to build physical presence aboard.
The householder

KBS Anand is taking Asian Paints on a journey to consumers' kitchens and bathrooms, in a bid to future-proof its paints business.
Perfect Recipe

Sunil Duggal's success lies in creating a template for transition of family business into a professionally-run growth company.
The Start-up CEO

Rajeev Jain has transformed a small auto finance business into a well-diversified financial services company.

SBI chief gets aggressive on social media strategy

Nayyar's M&A strategy transformed TechM

PI Industries' Singhal prefers quality to numbers

Salil Singhal of agri products' major PI Industries believes it is important to be the best and not necessarily the biggest.

SETTING THE AGENDA

Shikha Sharma's stint at Axis Bank has yielded dramatic results.

Arvind Uppal's growth mantra for Whirlpool

Leading From The Front

N Chandrasekaran has snatched a first mover advantage for TCS in the digital space, but has to contend with competition that is fast getting its act together.
In Full Flow

