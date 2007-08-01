Home
India's Best CEOs 2016

Top 40 CEOs from the BSFI sector

Team BT
Top 40 CEOs from the BSFI sector


 
 

Top 100 CEOs

BT-PwC list of India's top 100 CEOs 2016
Sobti used innovation to turn IndusInd Bank into a strong universal bank

In the eight years that Romesh Sobti has been in the driver's seat, the bank has increased its profit from Rs 75 crore in 2007/08 to Rs 2,286 crore in 2015/16.
Airtel gears up for 4G war to counter Jio challenge

Sunil Mittal has fought many a battle, and emerged on top every time. He's now readying for the biggest scrap of them all.
Rolling Wheels

Shobhana Ramachandhran has taken TVS Srichakra to the top of the list of tyre suppliers to OEMs.

Torrent's Medicine Man

Torrent Pharmaceuticals was a late entrant to the US, but Samir Mehta has led it to fast-paced growth in that market.

The Curious Entrepreneur

Ramesh Kumar Dua has taken Relaxo Footwears to great heights despite strong competition.

Powering Ahead

Torrent Power is present in power production, transmission and distribution, and is now investing in renewable energy in a big way.

Duggal has transformed Dabur into a professional corporate entity

Venu Srinivasan has brought TVS Motor back in the race

Steady Biker

Siddhartha Lal has continued to whet the appetite of consumers for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Growth in a Time of Protectionism

Will international business be more connected by free flow of ideas, people and trade; or will we see the drawbridges of protectionism being erected afresh?
The Acquirer

R.D. Shroff's M&A strategy has grown UPL manifold.

It's Showtime, Folks!

Punit Goenka is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Zee Entertainment becomes the largest media and entertainment company in emerging market.

Rock Solid

O.P. Puranmalka's leadership has given UltraTech cement an edge over competition.

