The Top 30 BFSI CEOs

Team BT | New Delhi
The financial sector continues to face huge challenges such as poor credit growth and huge bank NPAs. Some players crossed these hurdles with aplomb. Here is the list of Top 30 CEOs from the BFSI sector.

 
 

The Top 100 CEOs

Beyond Tobacco

Y.C. Deveshwar has been hugely successful in using cash flows from the tobacco business to build multiple drivers of growth.

Niche Play

By following the strategy of doing a few things well, V.C. Nannapaneni has helped Natco Pharma carve out a space for itself.
Steely Resolve

Steel baron Sajjan Jindal beefed up capacities and turned around sick steel mills during the commodity downturn.

Showing the Way

Navin Agarwal spearheaded the consolidation, debt reduction and capacity expansions plans of Vedanta group companies. He has more on his plate.

How We Did It

This is Business Today's sixth ranking of Best CEOs in India.
Bringing in New Energy

Kapil Wadhawan has built a large financial services empire by serving people at the bottom of the pyramid.

Mr. Infrastructure

A.M. Naik transformed the company into a global engineering & technology powerhouse.

King of Cawnpore

The 64-year-old chairman and managing director of JK Cement is a self-effacing mix of legacy and modernity who remains rooted to Kanpur.

Enlarging the Pie

Varun Berry aims to make Britannia Industries a total foods company in another three years.

Double the Bank

Romesh Sobti, who has turned around the mid-sized private sector bank over the past 10 years, is now working on doubling the size in the next three years.

Trusted Banker

M.K. Jain led a successful transformation of South-based Indian Bank. He is now heading the much bigger IDBI Bank with multiple challenges.

Perfect Drive

Kenichi Ayukawas tenure has seen Maruti stem the slide in marketshare and further consolidate its hold on the Indian market.

Power-packed Performance

As head of Power Grid, Indu Shekhar Jha's role is crucial to achieving the government's ambitious energy objectives.

