The financial sector continues to face huge challenges such as poor credit growth and huge bank NPAs. Some players crossed these hurdles with aplomb. Here is the list of Top 30 CEOs from the BFSI sector.
Y.C. Deveshwar has been hugely successful in using cash flows from the tobacco business to build multiple drivers of growth.
Steel baron Sajjan Jindal beefed up capacities and turned around sick steel mills during the commodity downturn.
Navin Agarwal spearheaded the consolidation, debt reduction and capacity expansions plans of Vedanta group companies. He has more on his plate.
Kapil Wadhawan has built a large financial services empire by serving people at the bottom of the pyramid.
A.M. Naik transformed the company into a global engineering & technology powerhouse.
The 64-year-old chairman and managing director of JK Cement is a self-effacing mix of legacy and modernity who remains rooted to Kanpur.
Varun Berry aims to make Britannia Industries a total foods company in another three years.
Romesh Sobti, who has turned around the mid-sized private sector bank over the past 10 years, is now working on doubling the size in the next three years.
M.K. Jain led a successful transformation of South-based Indian Bank. He is now heading the much bigger IDBI Bank with multiple challenges.
Kenichi Ayukawas tenure has seen Maruti stem the slide in marketshare and further consolidate its hold on the Indian market.
As head of Power Grid, Indu Shekhar Jha's role is crucial to achieving the government's ambitious energy objectives.
