On Right Track

An analysis of BT 500 data shows double-digit income growth and improvement in debt-servicing capabilities, though valuations are on the higher side.
China's crackdown on polluting steel plants helped HEG's graphite electrode business grow more than nine times.
RIL bounces back to the No. 1 position after seven years, thanks to Jio and petchem expansion.
While American biggies Amazon and Walmart fight for their pound of flesh in India, Indian retailers have quietly stolen the show.
Strategies such as localisation as well as premiumisation and an entrepreneurial work culture have enabled HUL become the fifth most valuable company in BT 500.
Strides Pharma Science attributes its underwhelming performance to a confluence of headwinds and execution challenges.
Five out of six debutants in the top 100 rankings are from the financial services sector.
