Busget 2014 countdown: India Inc on what they expect
Home
Special coverage
India Inc on Budget 2014

'Budget 2014 should re-examine agriculture lending'

Jang Bahadhur Singh Sangha
Reeling from policy blunders

Jang Bahadur Singh Sangha says finance minister Arun Jaitley shoulf help the Food Processing Ministry create customised value chains for different crops in their respective production hubs.

 
 

What the Budget can do for India's digital economy

More

Budget 2014: Infrastructure needs booster dose of incentives

G.M. Rao is GMR Group Chairman says once infrastructure development is put in place, the economy is sure to grow and at a much faster pace.
More

'This will be a seminal budget for several reasons'

More
 
 

Ten focus areas for government in Budget 2014

All eyes are now on the new government and the industry expects infusion of appropriate measures that will stimulate industry growth.
More

'Budget 2014 should transfer social scheme funds to states'

More
Advertisement