This year's India Today Conclave featured thought leaders from around the world.  BT interviewed those who had something interesting to say about business and economy.

 
 

'Japan nuclear mishap to affect world'

The Egyptian presidential candidate and former UN nuclear chief opens up about his plans for Egypt and the need for a global nuclear safety review.
'Internet has to be a neutral place'

'We Need Strong Regulators'

'Washington is starting to look like Delhi'

'On 2G scam, Centre has succeeded not Opposition'

'Green GDP a matter of livelihoods'

Industry's most-hated minister, Jairam Ramesh, whom his critics cite as the biggest threat to India's GDP growth, stuck to his guns at the India Today Conclave.
