Consensus at Conclave: India can achieve its full potential

Debate with Kapil Sibal and Vasundhara Raje

In a time of economic stress, the 13th edition of the Conclave sheds light on ways in which the country can still achieve its full potential.

 
 

Hindustan Powerprojects' Ratul Puri is betting big on power

Loo and bollywood

The founder of the World Toilet Organization is working on a Hindi movie to spread awareness of the importance of toilets.

STMicroelectronics to push India's chip manufacturing plans

Rahul Sharma has bold plans for Micromax's global push

The journey has begun. In January, Sharma travelled to Moscow to launch the Micromax brand in Russia. It is already present in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
Whose growth is it anyway?

Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Arvind Panagariya slug it out at the Conclave, in a discussion moderated by Shweta Punj.
'India has abundant natural resources, but needs reform'

