BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
India's Best CFOs 2011
For the second year now, Business Today and YES Bank have got together to pick the best CFOs in the country - the ones who best succeeded in finding the balance between company growth and meeting shareholder expectations.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia's address at Business Today CFO Award Function, held on July 5, 2011.
Ajay Seth says he believes true team effort translates into maximum returns and the the economic downturn was a massive opportunity for Maruti.
CFO since 2006, V. Balakrishnan is pleased that Infosys' clients across the world have healthy information technology budgets this year.
Finance Minister's Address at Business Today CFO Award Function, held on July 5, 2011.
Muniswamy Srinivas, 53, who has been part of the company since it began, says it raises debt from banks on the strength of its strong revenues and repayment record.
Indeed, for most of Rajendran's 41 years at Lakshmi Machine Works, the challenge has always been one of plenty.
Uday Phadke is the man who ensures that there is enough cash for mergers and acquisitions as Mahindra Group strives to grow.
When you are the country's second-largest cement maker, you may feel compelled to make up for the damage to the environment.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces