Best SMEs of India 2012
India's Best SMEs 2012

And the winners are...

The third edition of Business Today-YES Bank SME Survey & Awards received an overwhelming response. The winners are -

 
 

BT-YES Bank SME Awards: Meet the top four

The third edition of Business Today-YES Bank SME Survey & Awards received an overwhelming response. We present the inspiring stories of the four top winners.
Standing firm

Small and medium enterprises feel the pinch, but find ways to sustain themselves and grow.
SME sector to drive India's growth

Special correspondent Taslima Khan on Business Today's Best SME awards and why the sector forms the core of India's business growth.
How the SMEs were ranked

The third edition of Business Today-YES Bank SME Survey & Awards 2011 received an overwhelming response, with over 2,80,000 SMEs sending in their entries.
Ganesh Ecosphere: Turning waste into wealth

Sharing the podium

Snapshots of the other winners of the BT-YES Bank SME Awards.
'I've been very strict about recovery period'

Debtosh Chatterjee, MD & CEO of Chatterjee Cleaning Arts, spoke to Anik Basu on how he started the business and its future plans.
