Best SMEs of India 2013 Profiles Business Today
India's Best SMEs 2013

India's best SMEs: Small businesses that beat the odds

Taslima Khan
(Clockwise from top-left) Mohit Jain, MD of DFM Foods, with Executive Director Rohan Jai; Jayesh Parikh, MD of Chem Process System; Mohit Aggarwal of AMIL; and Ankur Jain, MD of Ankur Scientific

The cachet of the BT-YES Bank Best SME Survey and Awards has grown over the years: the number of companies applying for this recognition jumped to 410,000 in 2012 from just 8,000 when the awards were started in 2009. Here is a look at the star performers. Full coverage

 
 

Business Today felicitates the best SMEs

Best SMEs: Ankur Scientific poised to consolidate further

SL Packaging Pvt Ltd - Ahead in the race

This Kolkata company is eyeing the global market and expanding domestic operations.
Staragri Warehousing And Collateral Management - Reaping what it sowed

This Rajasthan-based rural service provider has profi ted by helping farmers.
North Eastern Medical Research Institute Best - Wealth from Health

Complete transparency in financial dealings sets Arya Hospital apart.
Aastha Minmet India - Time is money

Quick returns from trading coal on the commodity exchange have made the difference.
Omega Elevators - No Vertical Limit

How DFM Foods pioneered packaged snacks business

Mynd Solutions Pvt Ltd - Winning Mindshare

This high-end BPO firm devises processes for finance and HR departments.
Yennai Hydrocarbon - Safety first

Staff safety and a sustainable environment are the company's top priorities.
Molecular Connections - Beating the Overload

Chem Process System - Engineered to Win

This maker of engineering equipment has been growing rapidly.
Shalby Ltd - Scalpel and Suit

Emmbi Polyarns: The Greening of Plastic

Emmbi Polyarns company profits from plastic's capacity for endless recycling
