India's New Business Families

The new face of Indian business

Anand Adhikari

Thirteen years ago, BT compiled a list of 50 top business families. If a similar list is compiled today, it would have a host of names that had not been heard of then.

 
 

Family infrastructure

G.M. Rao cements a structure around his business and family to make sure they stay together even after he is gone.
More

The Low-cost hero

More

Bull run for Baer

Deepak Puri's Moser Baer has grown into the world's second largest producer of blank compact discs
More

Second coming

Once TV's first family, the Balaji Group now makes hit films.
More

Learning from the Tatas

After working with the Tata Group for 33 years, Vishambhar Saran quit to build a Rs 5,000 crore conglomerate.
More

Switch set baron

Havells, which Qimat Rai Gupta bought for Rs 7 lakh in 1971, is now the fourth-largest lighting company in the world.
More
 
 

Power point

More

The Rana of banking

More

Reddy for more challenges

The GVK Group employs many professionals, but G.V.K. Reddy always has the last word.
More

Riding the tide

Having turned Allcargo into a Rs 2,600 crore giant, Shashi Kiran Shetty now wants to go global.
More

Entrepreneur by chance

Jagdish Saxena, who never wanted to get into business, now heads a pharmaceutical empire.
More

The reclusive stars

Short profiles of some of the biggest and most innovative entrepreneurs.
More
