Innovations usher in a quiet revolution

Alokesh Bhattacharyya

Thousands of companies, governments, and regular men and women are working to address some of India's seemingly intractable problems. Business Today looks at some of them.

 
 

Tamil Nadu: A trendsetter in elementary education

How solar microgrids are lighting up rural India

Precision farming brings new hope to Indian farmers

How to bring clean drinking water to the masses

Supplying clean drinking water to the masses can be a profitable and scalable business. Sarvajal and Waterlife show how.
How Abhay and Rani Bang beat infant mortality

With their scientific method for home-based medical care, the doctor couple have helped a backward area in Maharashtra beat the national average for infant mortality.
How Barefoot College is empowering women

How SELCO is lighting up rural houses with solar power

Innovative India

Business Today Special Projects Editor Alokesh Bhattacharyya on innovators who are transforming the daily lives of millions of Indians.
