Investment Special 2015
With corporate India not out of the financial mess and benefits of the rate cut likely to be visible only after five-six months, investors should follow an asset allocation strategy.
An investor is advised to allocate a proportion of his/her investments into gold. This is because gold has a largely inverse relationship with other financial assets.
Early investors in smart cities can look forward to healthy gains in the medium to long term, writes Sanjay Dutt, executive MD, South Asia, Cushman & Wakefield.
The National Pension System, launched on January 1, 2004, aims to overcome moderate contributions towards retirement planning by offering higher returns and tax benefits.
The three key risks for fixed-income funds (interest rate risk, credit risk and liquidity risk) now appear to be more benign or manageable in India.
"We expect 2015 to be volatile with reasonable uptick and some instances of downdraft based on local and global news," writes ICICI Prudential AMC's S Naren.
The bond market sentiment will remain bullish in 2015/16 as the RBI is expected to announce two more rate cuts - likely by June and the fourth quarter.
For non-metros, the size and scale of real estate development will be on a smaller scale. The growth of non-metros would primarily depend on job creation.
As individuals are expected to live for 15-20 years post retirement, it becomes essential for them to financially secure his golden years.
