Is Brand IIT losing its sheen?
All is not well with the IITs, the country's finest technical education chain to which millions of youngsters have aspired since the 1950s. Hasty expansion, faculty shortage and falling student standards are taking the sheen off India's best engineering brand.
The director of IIT Bombay, Devang Khakhar met BT's Goutam Das at the institute's sprawling campus in Powai. Edited excerpts from an interview.
Indra Singhal, an IIT alumnus and US-based serial entrepreneur, believes Brand IIT is facing challenges. He told what those problems are to BT's Goutam Das.
