Luxury Special 2015
While the plebs throng Facebook, the rich have their own exclusive networking clubs on the Internet for which entry is by invitation.
Start-ups have arisen to cater to those too busy to run their own errands, for instance, the US-based Magic or the Indonesia-based YesBoss.
In an otherwise sluggish market, weddings are one of the few growth drivers and probably the only recession-proof market in India.
There is some saving in the long run as smart homes are energy efficient, reducing consumption by 30 to 60 per cent.
Fine products and experiences for the discerning ladies and gentlemen
Industrialist Gautam Punj has a fundamental, deep-seated love for Mercedes-Benz cars. In fact, he is almost always among the first to book a new car at launch.
