Luxury sector Luxury segment Luxury hotels Lavish weddings smart homes
Home
Special coverage
Luxury Special 2015

Six drivers of growth of luxury market in India

Chitra Narayanan
Lux Redux: Six Drivers of Growth

Emerging out of the shadows of a slowdown, the luxury market is a bundle of contradictions today. We shine a torchlight on the way forward.

 
 

Appetite for global art rising among HNIs

More

For the seriously rich, 'suite class' is new luxury

More

The swank digital hangouts for millionaires

While the plebs throng Facebook, the rich have their own exclusive networking clubs on the Internet for which entry is by invitation.

More

Start-ups take luxury market route to growth

Start-ups have arisen to cater to those too busy to run their own errands, for instance, the US-based Magic or the Indonesia-based YesBoss.
More

Don't look at art as an investment: Kiran Nadar

More

Three Es that drive luxe hospitality business today

More

Vignettes from world's most glamorous sport- F1

More
 
 

How luxe brands are gatecrashing weddings

In an otherwise sluggish market, weddings are one of the few growth drivers and probably the only recession-proof market in India.
More

Brands turn to 'ethical luxury' to woo consumers

More

Why smart homes are growing in India?

There is some saving in the long run as smart homes are energy efficient, reducing consumption by 30 to 60 per cent.

More

Luxury hotels are bringing back lost Indian recipes

More

Haute Living

Fine products and experiences for the discerning ladies and gentlemen

More

Why S-Class S 500 denotes luxury to Gautam

Industrialist Gautam Punj has a fundamental, deep-seated love for Mercedes-Benz cars. In fact, he is almost always among the first to book a new car at launch.
More

Find out the contemporary styles for men

More
Advertisement