Luxury Special 2016, Luxury
Home
Special coverage
Luxury Special 2016

Enlarging the Pie

Ajita Shashidhar | New Delhi
Enlarging the Pie

Varun Berry aims to make Britannia Industries a total foods company in another three years.

 
 

iDesire Luxe

There's a lot to wear, drink, hear, and keep. Here's a curated list from new launches this year.

More

That's rich

Indians are growing their wealth faster than the world average.

More

The rich and their uncommon desires...

More

Biggest makers of superbikes are making a beeline to India

More

Nashik-based Sarda Farms does not aggregate milk from milkmen

More

From Utility to Art: the journey of the chandelier

More

Luxe homes in India are evolving to a different level

More
 
 

The New World of Luxury

Consumers' desire is spurring huge growth in luxury travel - globally as well as in India.
More

Why Indians prefer South Asian over Western art

More

The rich men of India's small towns

More

High-end spas are packaging lavish living with health

More

Rich kids of Instagram: Got it, Flaunt it

The Rich Kids of Instagram have a lavish and ostentatious lifestyle

More

The economics of luxury malls in India are not very encouraging

More

The Life and Times of a Fashionista

The book is a fascinating account of how Aldo Gucci built a solid fashion empire, even as his life was mired in controversies.

More
Advertisement