A Billion Dollar Balancing Act

Devika Singh and Aprajita Sharma | New Delhi
How ultra-rich stay rich; their world of trusts, private bankers and offshore destinations.

 
 

Star Cooking

Hotels in India organise pop-ups with Michelin-starred chefs to give guests the experience of a lifetime.
Ports of Call

Owning a citizenship is a sought after luxury among the world's rich, and countries are not letting the opportunity pass.
Musings of a Whisky Maker

Bill Lumsden's innovation leads to new flavours for connoisseurs to enjoy in each sip.

More Than Just Bodyguards

As security needs become more complex, the rich and the famous are cherry picking the best from India's armed forces to protect themselves and their families.

A Drive into the Future

Keeping Time For Generations

Watchmakers charge top dollar not just for the expensive materials they use, but also for the stellar reputations they have built, and innovation.

Crafting the Luxe E-car

The silence of the car will be a luxury in itself.

A 360 degree view

Four Seasons private jet tours allow you to hop across continents and feast your senses on fresh experiences, while travelling in the comfort of a private jet.

Mumbai: The New Gourmet Capital

How, and why, India's commercial capital is home to the most exciting culinary innovations in the country.

Haute & Suite

High-end suites are getting increasingly popular with corporate travellers, and hotels are lapping it up.

The Many Hues of Luxury Shopping

As the number of uber-rich continues to rise, expect heated action in high-end retail in the coming years.

Fitting the Maharaja

The 20-year-old King of Jaipur turns fashion icon.

A New Interpretation

Many luxury consumers buy exclusive residences not just as an investment but also with a desire to leave these for future generations.

Feel at Home

While luxe hotels offer standardised services, homestays are about privacy, and experience.

