Most powerful businesswomen in India 2014 Business Today
Most Powerful Businesswomen 2014

Women power brings change to corporate India

Arpita Mukherjee | Delhi
Beacons of change

The awards ceremony of the Most Powerful Women in Indian Business 2014 brought together the very best in the country.

 
 

Arundhati Bhattacharya a role model for aspiring women bankers

Anita Dongre has made fashion more affordable

Accenture's Menon builds things from scratch

Sangita Singh aims big for Wipro in health care

How Ekta Kapoor rules the worlds of TV, cinema

Neelam has made HP India's top PC vendor

Top 13 most powerful businesswomen in India

A look at what the 13 women in Business Today's elite Most Powerful Women in Indian Business list have been up to recently.

How Sonali Kulkarni has maintained Fanuc's market share

Bharati Jacob on how to nurture entrepreneurship

Nisaba Godrej helps GCPL adapt with times

Prabha Parameswaran takes Colgate on innovation route

Penguin's Sarkar charted her own publishing path

Lupin's Vinita Gupta eyes $5 bn revenue by 2018

