BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Most Powerful Businesswomen 2016
The 30 winners were a virtual who's who in the world of business. As many as nine achievers were repeat winners, making it to our list this year too.
As women are climbing up the corporate ladder and impacting their business and society like never before, selecting them is getting even tougher.
A brief look at the women in BTs elite club
Crisil's revenue has seen an upswing under Ashu Suyash's innovation-led agenda.
Usha Sangwan's digital initiatives are helping LIC get ready for the future.
Sonali Kulkarni has added substantially to the customer base of Fanuc India over the past year.
The number of women on Indian companies' boards has shown a distinct uptick.
Zarin Daruwala aims to give a big push to retail banking at Standard Chartered.
Kola's business acumen and insights have made Kalaari Capital a force to be reckoned with.
From rationalising hierarchy for efficient functioning to keeping NPAs in check, Sunita Sharma is driving LIC Housing Finance on the path of growth.
- Amul Dairy MD K Rathnam resigns amid corruption allegation, Board denies charges
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces