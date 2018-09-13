Most Powerful women 2018
Nurturing The Neglected

E Kumar Sharma | New Delhi
Vijayalakshmi Das once hand-held the microfinance institutions. Now, she is doing the same with farmer collectives and churning out women entrepreneurs.

 
 

The Crusader

Shayara Bano fought a fierce battle against Triple Talaq and got the Supreme Court to declare it unconstitutional.
An Algorithm for Social Change

Prukalpa Sankar is using data power to bring about change in social world.
United for a Cause

Swayam has stepped up efforts to fight violence against women
Satisfying Career

The first woman MD of LIC is leaving her mark on the Rs 28 lakh crore assets corporation.
Amping Up Innovation

About 1,00,000 employees in India have been trained in newer digital technologies under Menon's leadership.
Blending Old with New

The fourth-generation scion has donned many hats to take the business ahead.
Towering Telecom

Aruna Sundararajan is setting the agenda for the telecom sector's next phase of growth.
Diversified Farming

Sabarmatee has changed the face of rural odisha with organic farming.
The Messiah

Noorjehan Safia Niaz is the voice of socially and economically backward muslim women.
In Top League

Vibha Padalkar is focusing on profitable products, risk management and setting high standards for disclosures.
Ready, Steady, Go

Shweta Jalan is expanding the footprint of a relatively new global private equity firm in India.
Premiumisation Specialist

Priya nair is taking premium products to smaller towns.
Taste of Success

Jyotsna Suri is leading the group to a Rs 1,200 crore IPO.
Finding Opportunities in Challenges

Apurva Purohit revamped Jagran Group's tepid business, and received recognition.
