Nurturing The Neglected

Most Powerful women 2018
Vijayalakshmi Das once hand-held the microfinance institutions. Now, she is doing the same with farmer collectives and churning out women entrepreneurs.
Shayara Bano fought a fierce battle against Triple Talaq and got the Supreme Court to declare it unconstitutional.
Prukalpa Sankar is using data power to bring about change in social world.
Swayam has stepped up efforts to fight violence against women
The first woman MD of LIC is leaving her mark on the Rs 28 lakh crore assets corporation.
About 1,00,000 employees in India have been trained in newer digital technologies under Menon's leadership.
The fourth-generation scion has donned many hats to take the business ahead.
Aruna Sundararajan is setting the agenda for the telecom sector's next phase of growth.
Sabarmatee has changed the face of rural odisha with organic farming.
Noorjehan Safia Niaz is the voice of socially and economically backward muslim women.
Vibha Padalkar is focusing on profitable products, risk management and setting high standards for disclosures.
Shweta Jalan is expanding the footprint of a relatively new global private equity firm in India.
Priya nair is taking premium products to smaller towns.
Jyotsna Suri is leading the group to a Rs 1,200 crore IPO.
Apurva Purohit revamped Jagran Group's tepid business, and received recognition.
