Most Powerful Women in Business 2015
Among the winners was, India's richest woman, Nita Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Foundation and Director of Reliance Industries.
The first woman chief of the largest state-owned Indian bank, SBI, has packed more work than one would have expected in the two years she has been in the corner office.
Apollo Hospitals has not only grown organically, but under Managing Director Sunita Reddy, it has also made three significant acquisitions.
Focusing strongly on the digital platform, Shanti Ekambaram is reaching out to an ever growing number of customers.
A brief look at the women in BT's top league.
In her five years with Wyndham, Deepika Arora, Vice President (International Development) for India, has trebled the number of its hotels to 24, 13 of them in new cities.
The executive director of Hindustan Unilever's home care unit says offering her consumers the best possible products is her top priority.
Data from the Registrar of Companies show Facebook Online Services India Pvt Ltd had revenues of Rs 97.6 crore in March 2014. That is much ahead of rival Twitter.
