Most Powerful Women in Indian Business 2015 - Business Today
Most Powerful Women in Business 2015

Business Today awards Most Powerful Women of India Inc

Team BT | Mumbai
(Left to right: Krithiga Reddy (MD, Facebook India), Neelam Dhawan (MD, Hewlett-Packard India), Prosenjit Datta (Editor, Business Today), Priya Nair (Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever), Geetu Verma (Executive Director, Foods, Hindustan Uni

Among the winners was, India's richest woman, Nita Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Foundation and Director of Reliance Industries.

 
 

Meet the most powerful women in business

Nita Ambani runs nation's largest CSR initiative

Bhattacharya has taken SBI to new heights

The first woman chief of the largest state-owned Indian bank, SBI, has packed more work than one would have expected in the two years she has been in the corner office.
Thermax seeks green energy under Pudumjee

Apollo has outperformed under Sunita's leadership

Apollo Hospitals has not only grown organically, but under Managing Director Sunita Reddy, it has also made three significant acquisitions.
Radhika Piramal aims to make VIP a youthful brand

Meet Shanti Ekambaram, banker for all seasons

Focusing strongly on the digital platform, Shanti Ekambaram is reaching out to an ever growing number of customers.
Hall of Fame - The Elite 13

A brief look at the women in BT's top league.

Deepika's growth trick for Wyndham Hotels

In her five years with Wyndham, Deepika Arora, Vice President (International Development) for India, has trebled the number of its hotels to 24, 13 of them in new cities.
Ipsita steers GE's growth in South Asia

Vinita Gupta's decisions have seldom gone wrong

How Priya Nair is making a difference to the society

The executive director of Hindustan Unilever's home care unit says offering her consumers the best possible products is her top priority.

How Anuradha Desai is expanding her poultry biz

Kirthiga Reddy is working on making Facebook a sustainable business

Data from the Registrar of Companies show Facebook Online Services India Pvt Ltd had revenues of Rs 97.6 crore in March 2014. That is much ahead of rival Twitter.
