Business Today exclusive BT 500 India&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s top 500 companies
Home
Special coverage
Most Valuable Companies 2011

BT500 2011 list a treasure trove

Rajiv Bhuva

The 2011 edition of the 'India's Most Valuable Companies' offers just one listing of the private firms and PSUs. The most comprehensive ranking reflects a new world where investors reward, or punish, companies in proportion to the value (shareholder wealth) they create or destroy; ownership is incidental.
Full coverage: India's most valuable companies  | Videos

 
 

New entry in BT500 - Coal India

More

Fallen leaves

How and why once-mighty companies fell off the BT Top 25 list.
More

The next 500

Take a look at firms that made it to the 500-1000 ranks in our annual listing of BT500 companies in 2011.
More

BT500: How we ranked them

There are two vital departures from the BT500 methodology followed in previous years.
More
 
 

Chartbusters

Companies that have steadily climbed up the rankings' ladder to take on the big boys.
More

The First 500

The 500 firms that made it to Business Today's listing of India's most valuable companies.
More

Number play

A sliced-and-diced look at BT1000 tells us who created value and who destroyed it, the sector champions and the returns warriors
More
Advertisement