Check out the list of India's top 500 to 1000 companies based on their market capitalisation.
The gap between No. 1 TCS and No. 2 RIL has begun to reduce, but the difference is still significant.
Many major pharma stocks, seen as safe bets in the worst of times, have seen their market caps slip in the past year. Is pharma losing its sheen on the bourses?
With the worst performance among sectors in BT500, most mining and metal companies continue to struggle.
Infosys makes a comeback to the Top 5 of the BT500 listing, after a five-year hiatus.
Indian textile and apparel companies benefit as global brands look beyond China for sourcing. The sector also shows the highest growth in market cap in the BT500.
Private banks are consistently beating the public sector banks in terms of the market cap growth. And the difference is only widening.
Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation continued to ride the softening of oil prices, raking up the highest growth in profits among the BT500 companies.
Newly-listed IndiGo is the top new entrant in BT500 and, expectedly, the market's favourite in its sector.
