Business Today, Most Valuable Companies for 2016
Home
Special coverage
Most Valuable Companies in India 2016

BT 500 to 1000: India's Most Valuable Companies

BT Online
BT 500 to 1000: India's Most Valuable Companies

Check out the list of India's top 500 to 1000 companies based on their market capitalisation.

 
 

BT 500: India's Most Valuable Companies

Check out the list of India's top 500 companies based on their market capitalisation.
More

HDFC Bank faces challenges from new entrants

More

The Big Two

The gap between No. 1 TCS and No. 2 RIL has begun to reduce, but the difference is still significant.

More

Bitter Pill

Many major pharma stocks, seen as safe bets in the worst of times, have seen their market caps slip in the past year. Is pharma losing its sheen on the bourses?

More

Digging Deep

With the worst performance among sectors in BT500, most mining and metal companies continue to struggle.

More

The mega churn

More

Back in the Reckoning

Infosys makes a comeback to the Top 5 of the BT500 listing, after a five-year hiatus.

More
 
 

BT 500: The numbers game

Discernible trends from an analysis of BT500 data
More

Stitching it Right

Indian textile and apparel companies benefit as global brands look beyond China for sourcing. The sector also shows the highest growth in market cap in the BT500.

More

Private banks are beating PSBs in terms of market cap growth

Private banks are consistently beating the public sector banks in terms of the market cap growth. And the difference is only widening.

More

Slipping on Oil

More

How we did it

When we decided to tweak the methodology of the BT500 this year, it was only the third time in our flagship listing's 24-year history.
More

Indian Oil Corporation rakes up the highest growth in profits

Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation continued to ride the softening of oil prices, raking up the highest growth in profits among the BT500 companies.

More

Top of the World

Newly-listed IndiGo is the top new entrant in BT500 and, expectedly, the market's favourite in its sector.

More
Advertisement