Rebrain or Rot

How companies are creating business models around artificial intelligence

Rajeev Dubey | New Delhi
The Future Is Here

How companies big and small are creating business models around artificial intelligence. And why it will change businesses forever.

 
 

Online retail has a threat from us, we don't: Kishore Biyani

The fall of the Unicorns

They were all part of the fabled $1 billion plus valuation club. Now they have run into trouble.

Going, Going, Gone: Automation can lead to unprecedented job cuts in India

As automation spreads, millions of jobs could be on the block. What's the way out?

Subrahmanyan's L&T will be nothing like Naik's L&T

Myth or substance: Rethinking impact of automation on Indian IT industry

A large volume of articles has been written recently on the impact of automation on the information technology (IT) job market in India.
Narayana Murthy terms no hikes for freshers as 'worrisome'; dismisses AI threat 'hype'

Terming the trend of no hikes for juniors and freshers as "worrisome," Murthy rued that the senior level people have been taking handsome hikes.
Bitcoin boom: The side effects

Bitcoin prices have been on a bull run but the higher it rises, higher are the risks and possibilities of your account getting hacked.
India's Coolest Start-ups

2017 is a year of correction; good times will have to wait.

Amazon's turbo-charged rise in India is changing the e-commerce market

'Cyber risk sizes up to significant; risk, opportunity are two sides of same coin'

Flipkart is betting big on artificial intelligence with its new internal wing, AIforIndia

Jobs for freshers! Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm bet on young talent

Artificial Intelligence effect: 5 years from now, 54 million Indians will hold jobs unheard of today

What got us here, won't get us there - is India future ready?

Moody's has been a boost to both Mr. Modi and the market. However, India must meet greater challenges to find its place in the bench of Global Leadership.
