Business Today
Loading...

Future of Work

Leading experts on the radical changes in jobs, workplace, skills, privacy and employee well-being
twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Print Edition: February 9, 2020
Future of Work
Illustration by Raj Verma

Jobs, workplace, wages, well-being, governments and regulators are all in the midst of a whirlpool of change as a host of internal and external factors drive how we will work in the future. In the following pages, 19 experts and business leaders predict that gig workers will dominate workforce; robot-workers are the new norm; polarisation between high skill and low or unskilled is set to intensify; eight-hour workdays are dead; AI will kill more jobs than it will create; corporate purpose will go beyond profits; privacy at work will require firewalls separating personal from the professional; byte-sized learning will drive professional progression; mental and emotional health of employees will be crucial to organisational well-being; and workplaces of the future will be spaces for use, rather than spaces to occupy with little or no corporate furniture or interiors. Over to the future?

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Jobs | workplace | wages | employee well-being | governments | business leaders | workforce | robot-workers | eight-hour workdays | corporate purpose | profits | privacy at work | mental and emotional health | organisational well-being | corporate furniture
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close