The Luxury Issue 2014
Adtech has taken on global majors in the security systems and solutions space in terms of quality, but has a cost advantage over them.
Real luxe products are fast
John Lobb plans to scale up its India presence. It gradually plans to introduce its popular Bespoke (made to order) service in India.
"Bathrooms are no more seen as a secondary space and are as special as any other area of the house," says a leading architect and interior designer.
An increasing number of families across India are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to wedding festivities.
While big international names draw in the consumer with deep pockets, what keeps him is twisted-in-India dishes.
The most impressive Indian yacht, however, is Vijay Mallya's Indian Empress, bought in 2006, for an estimated €72 million.
There are more than 400 jewellers in Jaipur that dot the length and breadth of the city, but only a handful of them deal in luxury jewellery.
Real luxury is pure cotton. It is not even linen because white linen shirts are more appropriate for casual wear.
