Bitcoin, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency , virtual currency, litecoin
Home
Special coverage
The Rise of Bitcoin

Bitcoin crackdown: Income Tax Department to send notices to 4-5 lakh HNIs for suspected tax evasion

BusinessToday.in
Bitcoin crackdown: Income Tax Department to send notices to 4-5 lakh HNIs for suspected tax evasion

Bitcoin's blistering bull run, and all the worries that come with it becoming the biggest asset bubble ever, has finally galvanised the Income Tax Department into taking action.

 
 

Bitcoin trade: Income Tax Dept to send notices to 4 lakh HNIs for suspected tax evasion

More

Why Litecoin - up 7,000% since Jan - may be a better alternative to Bitcoin

More

Crackdown on Bitcoin: Income Tax Department 'surveys' 9 exchanges to identify investors

More

Are Bitcoin exchanges turning into haven for tax evaders?

Did leakage of Panama and Paradise Papers encourage tax evaders to put their unaccounted money in Bitcoins all over the world?
More

How to buy and sell bitcoins? Are bitcoins legal in India?

More
 
 

SEBI to crack down on illicit Bitcoin schemes, says can't allow gullible investors to be taken for ride

A gravity-defying Bitcoin rally to over Rs 10 lakh a unit, interspersed with 'stories' of people making crores from thousands, has left the regulators flummoxed.
More

Has Bitcoin become a mode for money laundering after demonetisation? I-T Dept is trying to find out

More

Is I-T crackdown on exchanges first step towards pulling strings on bullish bitcoin?

More

No End to Bitcoin Frenzy

Even as the world debates the status of bitcoin, unabated buying continues, exposing investors to risks.

More
Advertisement