Home
Special coverage
This Time for Africa

India Inc discovers Africa

Kushan Mitra and Rajiv Bhuvaa

At 4.9% compound annual growth rate of its GDP, Africa is the world's third fastest growing region. As corporate India slowly wades through, it discovers a continent full of opportunity, peril and the Chinese.

 
 

Africa: The land of opportunities

More

Ministers, Gambling and Elephants - South Africa

More
 
 

A correspondent's tale of Africa

More

Africa through a reporter's eyes

More
Advertisement