Business Today India Top 500 Companies 2013
Home
Special coverage
Top 500 companies of India 2013

BT 500: India's Most Valuable Companies

BT 500: India's Most Valuable Companies

The 23rd edition of BT 500 lists India's most valuable companies by average market capitalisation, and also on numerous other financial parameters.

 
 

BT 500: TCS prepares to consolidate position at the top

TCS has extended its market cap lead over Reliance Industries and widened the revenue gap over its nearest IT rivals. It is now preparing to consolidate its position.
More

BT 500: Godrej Consumer Products strategy pays off

More

'Tech Mahindra aims to double revenue in 3 yrs'

Milind Kulkarni, CFO of Tech Mahindra, speaks about the integration of Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam as well as the road ahead.
More

BT500: Market cap of most cable companies has soared

The market cap of most cable companies has soared thanks to the digital access system and a transparent revenue model. But their challenges are not over.
More

BT500: How India's Most Valuable Companies were ranked

Companies have been listed on the basis of market capitalisation, but for a better understanding, they have also been ranked separately on other parameters.
More

Alphabetical Index of Companies Ranked

BT500: Alphabetical Index of Companies Ranked
More

India's Most Valuable Companies - The Top 500

India's Most Valuable Companies The Top 500
More
 
 

Staff pumped up, have to keep that going: TCS CEO

More

BT500: Tech Mahindra vying for a spot among the top

With consistent growth behind it, as well as the merger with Mahindra Satyam in June, Tech Mahindra is trying to enter the top league of Indian IT companies.
More

Most PSUs have lost value over the past year

More

Up to data

Vignettes from an analysis of the BT 500 companies.
More

India's Most Valuable Companies- The Next 500

India's Most Valuable Companies- The Next 500
More

Just Dial's market valuation has soared after a successful IPO

More
Advertisement